RAF worker Glenn Poyner admits eight child sex offences
A man has admitted eight child sex offences against two girls, including four counts of rape.
Royal Air Force worker Glenn Poyner, 35, denied a further nine charges including other rapes and taking indecent photographs of a child.
Poyner, formerly of RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, appeared before a Shrewsbury Crown Court judge sitting at Telford Magistrates' Court.
His pleas were accepted by the court, said prosecutor Mark Connor.
At the hearing Poyner admitted the rapes, one count of assault, one of causing a child aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two of sexual activity with a child.
West Mercia Police previously said the attacks happened between 2018 and 2021 at several locations, including in Worcestershire and Shropshire.
"The defendant has entered guilty pleas which adequately reflect the offending behaviour in relation to [one of the victims] over a number of years," Mr Connor told the court.
"In relation to [the second victim] the prosecution accepts those pleas with regard to the court's overall sentencing powers," he added.
No further details of Poyner's current employment status was given to the hearing.
Judge Peter Barrie adjourned the case pending reports including a psychiatric assessment to include a "consideration of dangerousness".
Poyner was granted bail until sentencing.
He is next due in court for sentencing on 11 August.
"I am sure you understand the serious position which you face," the judge told Poyner.
The Ministry of Defence has been approached for comment.