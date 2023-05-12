Baby born 16 weeks early goes home after four-month hospital stay
A baby girl who weighed less than a loaf of bread when she was born prematurely has gone home after a four-month hospital stay.
Liylah was born 16 weeks early at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital on 5 January.
Here parents weren't allowed to cuddle her until she was 21 days old as she was given specialist care in hospitals nearby.
After 127 days in hospital, she was allowed home.
At birth, Liylah weighed 1lb 6oz (650g) and her head was smaller than a tennis ball, parents Kimberley and James Leith said.
Stretched out head to toe she measured 29cm (11.4in) in length.
The couple, from Horsehay, both work at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and said they were blown away, by the support they received.
Mrs Leith said: "For nearly three months James and I stayed in a neonatal flat at Birmingham Women's Hospital so that we could stay close to Liylah.
"We learned how to tube feed her and at 21 days old, with three nurses there to safely transfer her for skin-to-skin contact, I was able to cuddle Liylah for the first time."
By March, the new-born was well enough to be transferred back to the hospital in her hometown.
Her mother added: "We have been absolutely blown away by the midwives, nurses, healthcare assistants and students throughout our journey. "
