Much Wenlock potter diversifies to combat soaring costs
- Published
A Shropshire potter says a grant allowing him to diversify to counteract soaring costs is "magic news".
Mike Fletcher, who owns Wenlock Pottery in Much Wenlock, plans to use the £30,000 Arts Council funding to further open his premises to the community.
The money will also allow him to replace a large kiln that costs £200 a day to fire up with a smaller, more economical one.
"To turn this into an arts centre [really] will be fantastic," he said.
Though sad to see the larger kiln destroyed, the potter said its running costs had become unsustainable, rising from £700 to £1,600 a month.
"We cannot, as a small business, carry on with that type of expense," he added.
Although the business still makes sculpture pieces for Nando's restaurants, the increase in costs has forced it to do less manufacturing.
"Because of the cost of producing the pottery, from raw materials, the cost of clay, the cost of glaze, also the biggest one, we've just had our electric bill this morning, which was horrendous. It's just not viable to produce," Mr Fletcher said.
He has already opened a ceramics café at the Sheinton Street site and says downsizing to a more efficient kiln will make it quicker to fire pieces painted by customers.
"I can teach people what I have learnt over the past nearly 50 years of being a potter, to enjoy ceramics," he said.
The new arts centre will welcome people who want to stage live performances, book or poetry readings, with the hope that the 6-month grant will be extended if the venture is successful.
"If people wanted to use the space once or twice a week, we have the funding to help them put it on," he said.
