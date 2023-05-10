Meole Brace park and ride halted as travellers move onto site

A park and ride service has been suspended after travellers moved onto the site.

The Meole Brace site, on Hereford Road, closed on Wednesday, "due to a large number of travellers at the park and ride site," Shropshire Council said.

Nearby facilities, the Harlescott and Oxon park and ride services continue to run as normal.

The local authority apologised for any convenience caused.

A number of caravans were parked at the site on Wednesday morning

