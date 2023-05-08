Motorcyclist dies in collision with car at Burwaton

B4364Google
The motorbike and car collided on the B4364

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in Shropshire.

The 39-year-old man and his bike ended up in a field after colliding with a Nissan Nivara on the B4364 at Burwaton on Sunday evening.

He was on a Ducati Monster bike and travelling towards Bridgnorth from Cleedownton at the time, West Mercia Police said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 18:20 BST but the man died at the scene, the force added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.