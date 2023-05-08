Big Help Out: Volunteers clean rivers and canals in Ironbridge and Dudley
Volunteers are litter-picking and cleaning up rivers and canals as part of community events to mark the Coronation.
In Shropshire, a litter pick is taking place along a stretch of the River Severn in Ironbridge.
Organiser the YHA Ironbridge Coalport said people from the town and guests at the youth hostel were taking part.
And in Dudley, West Midlands, volunteers on a boat were removing rubbish from the canal using nets.
Millions of people in the UK are taking part in the Big Help Out which involves people taking on volunteering roles on the extra bank holiday.
YHA senior volunteering manager Jamie Wakefield said the aim of the event in Ironbridge was to keep the wildlife and river ecosystem healthy, adding it only took "one piece of litter to be eaten by a bird".
"It's about a three-hour trek which is going to be a lot of fun and also dealing with some of the conservation issues that the King is so keen on as well."
Mr Wakefield said they had picked litter along that stretch of river previously.
He praised the Big Help Out as a way to raise awareness of the benefits of volunteering which he said had dropped off during the pandemic.
Litter-picking equipment for the event has been provided by the British Mountaineering Council.
People were also picking litter in the village of Pattingham, Staffordshire, where organisers hoped to get children involved in the Clean Up Our Village campaign.
Angharad, who picked litter with her son and daughter, said she felt it was important for young people to see how they could help their community and look after the environment.
"At the Coronation the King talked about service and giving his life and the children need to know about service and how important it is," she added.