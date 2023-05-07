Creating King's anointing screen was an honour, says designer
The man who designed the anointing screen for King Charles III has spoken of his pride at the intricate piece being the "peak" of the Coronation.
Aidan Hart, of Shropshire, got a phone call in November from His Majesty's chief private secretary asking him to be involved.
He painstakingly created the design for the embroidered screen that covered the King as millions watched the service.
Mr Hart said it was "such an honour" to be involved in the historic occasion.
The screen protected the King as sacred oils were applied by the Archbishop of Canterbury in Westminster Abbey.
"The anointing, which is the peak of the service, is not filmed," explained Mr Hart. "The Queen had a canopy but the King wanted three screens.
"That is, spiritually speaking, when the King becomes king."
The iconographer said he had known the King for 25 years and had previously had pieces commissioned by him, so the phone call had not been a huge shock.
"Initially, they suggested a tapestry, but I said embroidery is much better for various reasons," he said.
He was inspired by a stained glass window at the Royal Chapel at St James's Palace of a Commonwealth tree.
"Basically, the Commonwealth nations represented as a tree, so that was the basis," he said, although he "completely changed the design".
It was embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework based at Hampton Court but, when the head embroiderer went to Australia, people there added their skills to the screens as well to reflect the Commonwealth theme.
Two other Shropshire craftsmen were involved in the project - sculptor Tim Royall modelled the two gilded bronze eagles on top of the main screen and they were cast by Bridgnorth-based Paul Kennedy of Paul Kennedy Studio.
Mr Hart said he saw the screen in the abbey during rehearsals and had been invited to the reception at Windsor Castle before Sunday evening's concert.
Praise rolled in on social media for Mr Hart and his involvement in such an iconic part of the Coronation ceremony.
"Who would have thought such an honour would come from a one-time citizen of little Pontesbury," he told followers.