Motorists warned of overnight closures on A5 in Shropshire
- Published
Parts of a major road in Shropshire will be closed overnight to allow for drainage works to be completed.
National Highways said sections of the A5 would close in both directions, on weekdays between 21:00 BST to 06:00 BST from 15 May.
Work will include cleaning and repairing the drainage system at three locations, between Emstrey Island and the Felton Butler Roundabout.
No closures will be in place on 26 May and 29 May due to the Bank Holiday.
From Monday 15 May to Friday 2 June there will be a full closure overnight, between Emstrey Island and Preston Island.
Overnight closures will also be in place between Bayston Hill Roundabout and Edgebold Roundabout between Thursday 1 June and Friday 7 July.
The final phase, set to be carried out from Monday 3 July for a month, will see temporary traffic lights installed between Churncote Roundabout and the Felton Butler Roundabout.
Diversions for all three phases of the maintenance works would be clearly signed, National Highways added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk