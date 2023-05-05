Best ever results for Labour in Telford and Wrekin

The Labour leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies alongside his wife Elise
The Labour leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, won his seat of Malinslee and Dawley Bank, alongside his wife Elise
By Rob Trigg
BBC Radio Shropshire

Labour had its best ever result in Telford and Wrekin as it took 38 of the 54 council seats which were contested.

The Conservative Party saw its total fall compared to 2019 into single figures, from 13 to eight.

One of the seats taken by Labour was Ercall, which the party had never held before.

The council's Labour leader Shaun Davies said he was delighted with their success and labelled it an "incredible result".

"We've won seats this evening we have never won before. We've taken seats back we lost a few years ago but also we have consolidated our support within the Telford constituency," he added.

The Liberal Democrats increased their number of councillors to six and one of them, Thomas Janke, said some councillors had "rested on their laurels".

He said his party had worked hard for their votes and he believed the Conservative vote had collapsed across the country because people were "fed up with the government".

Mr Janke added the increase in their councillors meant "it gives us a real good opportunity to put forward more ideas".

The two remaining seats were taken by an Independent and a Telford Independent.

This election took place after boundary changes but with the total number of councillors the same as in 2019 at 54.

Liberal Democrat Thomas Janke said his party's success in Telford and Wrekin meants they could "put forward more ideas"

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. Opens in a new browser tab More information about these elections

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.