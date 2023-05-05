Best ever results for Labour in Telford and Wrekin
- Published
Labour had its best ever result in Telford and Wrekin as it took 38 of the 54 council seats which were contested.
The Conservative Party saw its total fall compared to 2019 into single figures, from 13 to eight.
One of the seats taken by Labour was Ercall, which the party had never held before.
The council's Labour leader Shaun Davies said he was delighted with their success and labelled it an "incredible result".
"We've won seats this evening we have never won before. We've taken seats back we lost a few years ago but also we have consolidated our support within the Telford constituency," he added.
The Liberal Democrats increased their number of councillors to six and one of them, Thomas Janke, said some councillors had "rested on their laurels".
He said his party had worked hard for their votes and he believed the Conservative vote had collapsed across the country because people were "fed up with the government".
Mr Janke added the increase in their councillors meant "it gives us a real good opportunity to put forward more ideas".
The two remaining seats were taken by an Independent and a Telford Independent.
This election took place after boundary changes but with the total number of councillors the same as in 2019 at 54.