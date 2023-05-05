Boy, 13, given rehabilitation order after sexual assaults
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been given a 30-month youth rehabilitation order for a string of sexual assaults.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday for seven sexual assaults on women and two counts of attempted rape.
Police said some of the victims had described their attacker as wearing a school uniform.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for two-and-a-half years.
West Mercia Police said the first offence had happened on 15 December 2022 and there had then been a spate of offences between 17 and 19 January 2023.
The assaults mostly happened around the Whitchurch Drive area of Telford, close to the Princess Royal Hospital.
The boy, who was found guilty of the offences, would catch up with his intended victim, who was walking alone, and sexually assault them from behind.
Det Sgt Chris Henry said: "Thankfully attacks such as these are rare."
