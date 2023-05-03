Man poisoned disabled boy's drink with amphetamines
A man who poisoned a disabled nine-year-old boy with amphetamines has been sentenced to 32 months in prison.
Leon Weaver, 40, was caught on camera dropping the drug into a drink can, which he gave to the nine-year-old boy.
Weaver, from Middleton in Shropshire, admitted causing unnecessary suffering through assault, ill treatment, neglect or abandonment.
A judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court described Weaver's actions as unforgiveable and beyond belief.
Terri Smith, 38, from Ludlow, also admitted the same charge at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
The court heard the boy was not taken to hospital until the following day.
Speaking about Weaver Judge David Hale said: "To give the drug to a nine-year-old, grossly disabled child is unforgivable."
West Mercia Police said he was heard on camera saying: "Do you want some of this little man?"
Weaver also admitted possession of a Class B drug.
Smith was given an 18 month community order.
The terms of the order included completing six months of alcohol abuse treatment and completing 20 days of rehabilitation.
The judge told Weaver: "I expect that you now are horrified that you did it and cannot understand how you could come to do it or what you were thinking. But you did it.
"It was a deliberate disregard for his welfare. It is beyond belief. It really was unbelievable conduct."
Det Con Karena Evans, said: "This was a horrifying incident and hard to comprehend that someone would do something so awful to a disabled child.
"Thankfully, the little boy has survived his ordeal and he has now been safeguarded."
