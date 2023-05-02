Teachers: 'We have no choice but to strike'
- Published
Teachers in schools and sixth form colleges in England have started a fifth day of strike action.
One Shropshire union member said she had three jobs to "survive" despite working up to 60 hours per week as a teacher.
The National Education Union (NEU) said it regrets any disruption, and has put measures in place to make sure exam students are able to attend school.
The government has said a "good offer" had been made to teachers over pay.
Speaking at a rally in Wellington last week, senior school teacher Betty Halcro said the teaching profession was in crisis, with issues including low pay, long hours and teacher retention.
She said there was "no choice" other than to take action.
"We don't want to be out of classrooms, we want to be teaching our students, we want to be supporting exam groups," she said.
Despite working up to 60 hours per week, she has had to take on two extra jobs "to be able to survive".
"I'm the main bread winner for my children - I shouldn't have to be taking three jobs," she said.
"We take work home, we neglect our children, to support the school we're working at - that is not sustainable," she added.
More than half of England's 22,000 schools either closed or partially closed on previous strike days.
Speaking on Tuesday morning cabinet minister James Cleverley called on teachers to return to classrooms, saying students had had a "very, very disrupted last couple of years because of Covid".
He said the government had listened to the concerns of teachers and the unions "but ultimately these kids have been through a tough enough time as it is".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk