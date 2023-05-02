Charity art centre looks to turn around fortunes
- Published
A charity-run art centre is looking for new trustees and tenants to turn its fortunes around.
The English Bridge Workshop in Shrewsbury was set up 30 years ago, in council-owned buildings, offering up to eight studios to artists.
But the council said it would have to move to a commercial lease from 1 April, costing £25,000 a year.
Aiden Hart from the charity said the coming year would be "critical" and it would need to attract more tenants.
He has a space in the two-storey building where he practices wood-carving and fresco-making and said around half the artists left when the council started charging a rent.
They would need to be replaced he said and "enthusiastic" people are needed to become trustees.
He said work would also need to be done to fix windows, install a lift, create downstairs toilets and build a fire escape.
"Very little investment has been put into the building itself because the charities that have run it just don't have the money," he said.
Community Asset Transfer
Shropshire Council said it has been working with the charity's trustees for seven years to discuss the possibility of a Community Asset Transfer, which would pass ownership of the building over to the charity, for the benefit of the community.
But that would depend on the charity meeting a number of conditions, including proving it has the resources and ability to manage the building effectively.
It said despite regular talks, little progress had been made towards meeting these conditions and it was aware "many organisations who would like to take on these types of properties".
Mr Hart said that was the charity's eventual aim and he hoped to be in a better position to move ahead with that at the end of this year's lease.
But he accepted it could be expensive to maintain the building.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk