Medical notes found lying on a Telford path sparks inquiry
- Published
A set of medical notes detailing patient details were found lying on a path by a member of the public.
The nursing notes related to Ward 24 at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
They included patients' names, ages, treatment and living arrangements. The finder said they had concerns over how the discovery would be handled.
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said confidentiality was taken seriously.
The finder said they were discovered at about 07:30am on Monday in Stirchley, Telford.
Each document made it clear it contained confidential information.
The finder notified Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust of the discovery but said they had doubts the trust was taking it seriously.
"I can appreciate accidents happen, someone has taken notes out of ward, accidents happen," the finder said.
"But what is significant now, is the how hospital respond to this and from the communications I have had with them, I am not confident there will be a full, honest investigation into how this happened.
"Will they contact all patients to let them know? I am not confident they will do that."
The finder said they had been able to make contact with some of the patients involved who were concerned about whether the discovery would be looked into by trust, and whether it would be notify everyone whose notes were involved.
The Shropshire Star reported last month that the trust was already investigating after 11 letters for patients were sent to another patient awaiting an update on his own treatment.
A spokesperson for the trust, said: "We would like to thank the individual for alerting us to this issue and we are currently investigating.
"We take our responsibility to maintain the confidentiality of patients, staff and others very seriously. When a data breach is identified, we will undertake a full review, contact those who may be affected, and do all that we can to learn how to prevent reoccurrence in the future."
