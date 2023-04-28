Cattle ban for Shropshire man over animal cruelty offences
- Published
A man has been banned from keeping cattle for five years after he admitted offences including causing calves unnecessary suffering.
Derek Whittle, of Oaklands, Prees, Shropshire, pleaded guilty to seven charges at Telford Magistrates' Court.
Pressure group Animal Justice Project said the case came after it secretly filmed abuse at a livestock centre.
The 57-year-old was given a five-year disqualification order from keeping bovine animals.
He was also ordered at the hearing on Monday to pay costs and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.
Warning: This story contains details some readers may find upsetting
Animal Justice Project said the livestock centre collected the calves from farms before taking them to be slaughtered.
It claimed its investigation in 2020-21 at the centre in Weston-Under-Redcastle, near Wem, filmed male calves being kicked, pushed and thrown down trailer ramps.
Whittle was charged with offences under the Animal Welfare Act and the Cattle Identification Regulations.
They included two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to calves and two of being responsible for animals which he did not stop other people from causing them unnecessary suffering.
He was also charged with removing or replacing the ear tags of calves without the correct permissions.
