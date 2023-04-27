Man sentenced over attack at Shrewsbury asylum seeker hotel
- Published
A man has admitted racially aggravated criminal damage over an attack on a hotel used to house asylum seekers.
Rory Allington-Mott, 33, of High Street in Newport, damaged the Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, on 20 April.
At a Kidderminster Magistrates' Court hearing on Wednesday he was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay costs and compensation totalling £2,019.
PC Chloe Spiers, of West Mercia Police, said: "We are really pleased with the quick and efficient way in which this case has been dealt with.
"I hope this reassures our communities that we will act quickly and decisively to bring offenders to justice."
