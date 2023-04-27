Shropshire Paralympian helps wheelchair users navigate life
A Paralympian hopes his exercise and life skills classes will "open doors" for wheelchair users.
Mickey Bushell, who won gold at the London Paralympics in 2012, started the sessions in Telford two years ago.
He trains participants in a hotel gym and takes them out to practice getting around town.
"There's a lot of barriers for a lot of wheelchair users out there," he said. "[We want to] show that they've got more freedom than they think they do."
The athlete, who has been in a wheelchair for 30 years and won the men's 100m T53 at the London Paralympics, said he had learned a lot from participants.
"Its been quite enjoyable because each participant has their own way," he said.
"I think a lot of wheelchair users that I know prefer to do things themselves. They don't always know how to, so it's having the skills but if you do need the help, take the help."
Up to five people attend free eight-week programmes at the Mercure Hotel, taking part in self-powered treadmill, cardio and weight sessions.
"There's some things that have really shocked me," said Mr Bushell, referring to one participant who struggled to open bottles because of a neurological condition following an accident.
"They'll do chin-ups like there's no tomorrow, but sometimes opening a bottle's a struggle."
Going out to practice navigating kerbs and different terrains had been invaluable, said class member Philip Cooper, who became a wheelchair user 10 years ago.
"I had no wheelchair skills at all and it was something I really wanted to work on," he said. "[It was] hard, a lot of planning. Worried about where I'm going to go, am I going to be able to get down off a pavement?
"He just gives you that confidence, yes you can do it, and then you realise how easy it actually is once you've got that skill," he added.
Mr Cooper said he was "a lot fitter and thinner" since taking part, and enjoyed the classes so much he volunteered to help run them.
"There is always a solution and you will find it. Mickey will work until he gets that solution and then, we're off," he added.
