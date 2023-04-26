Tributes after sudden death of Shropshire FA boss
Tributes have been paid after the sudden death of the chief executive of Shropshire's Football Association.
Mick Murphy passed away on Tuesday while on Shropshire FA business at the national Football Association's St George's Park headquarters.
The county FA said Mr Murphy had served the organisation for more than 20 years and thoughts were with his family.
Mr Murphy was also the chairman of Market Drayton Town. A number of football clubs paid tribute to him.
AFC Telford United praised the warm hospitality Mr Murphy had provided in his Market Drayton role.
