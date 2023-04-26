Man charged after hotel in Shrewsbury damaged in attack
A man has been charged after an attack on a hotel in Shrewsbury used to house asylum seekers.
Rory Allington-Mott, 33, of High Street in Newport was arrested after an incident at the Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop at about 15:55 BST on 20 April.
He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with racially aggravated damage.
In December, the hotel and a number of neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution when a threat was made.
West Mercia Police is continuing to appeal for information over Thursday's attack at the Grade I listed property, which the force said caused damage put at thousands of pounds.
