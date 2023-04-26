Shropshire community rallies to save village pub
A community is fundraising to save a village pub which shut last year.
Residents want to buy the Fox Inn in Ryton, Shropshire and run it as a community hub.
The building, which is on the market for £395,000 and has two bars, a restaurant and beer garden, would become "more than just a pub", said locals.
"A lot of people in rural locations live in isolation and their pub's the lifeline," said resident Dave Wright.
Mr Wright, who moved to the village just before the pub shut, said a steering committee formed within weeks of its September closure.
"I was looking forward to moving to a nice village with a good country pub. And that hasn't happened so far," he said.
"There's a keen broad base of people in the village and surrounding village that want to bring the pub back into the community to be community-owned," he added.
The venue has been listed as a community asset with the local council, Mr Wright said, which gives residents six months as sole bidders.
In a survey, residents told the committee they want a "proper pub", Mr Wright added.
"They want a well-run country pub that does good, local-sourced food with a good selection of beers and also a bar area so it's not just a restaurant," he said.
It is also hoped the venue will provide a café, shop, parcel and prescription hub and internet provision for the community.
Organisers are now fundraising, exploring grant options and a share issuance scheme, while working closely with the building's owners.
"Little did I know a year and a half ago that I would be involved in the fight to open a pub," Mr Wright said.
"That first day when it's open and we can go and stand at the bar and celebrate its opening, yes that will be great," he added.
