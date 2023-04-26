Mum praises Telford trampoline centre staff after son's collapse
A seven-year-old boy who collapsed at a Shropshire trampolining centre is recovering well, his mother has said.
Denzel, from Tern Hill, was flown to hospital in a critical condition and spent four days in a coma after suffering heart problems at Airea 51 in Telford on 16 April.
The manager, Dean McGuire, said it had been an "absolutely horrendous shock".
Denzel's mother, Mary, praised the staff for their quick action and said they did "an amazing job".
Denzel collapsed after coming off a slide, Mr McGuire said, and member of staff gave him first aid, with the help of a doctor who had been at the centre at the time.
"He is just a happy boy who loves to play with his friends, loves running around," Denzel's mother said.
"I wasn't expecting him to end up in a critical condition and in a coma for four days."
Mary said her son had collapsed once before, when he was five, but she was not expecting it to happen again.
More medical investigations will now be carried out, to discover what caused it, but she said he was making good progress.
Thanking the doctors who cared for him, she said she was told the collapse may have been a response to getting over-excited.
'Over the moon'
Mr McGuire said some of his young staff had needed counselling and time off, but that they were "over the moon that the boy's come through".
He said he had been in regular contact with Ms McGuire since the incident and Denzel had asked to have a party at the trampolining centre himself, once he had fully recovered.
Airea 51 is also planning a charity fundraising evening for the family and the Midlands Air Ambulance.
