Security measures in Shropshire to manage voter ID concerns
- Published
Extra security measures are in place to manage voter ID frustrations at polling stations.
David Sidaway, chief executive of Telford and Wrekin Council, said more security and staff had been implemented for the local elections on May 4.
It comes after the introduction of a new law which requires people to bring photo identification with them to vote.
Staff have been briefed over the requirement for voters to show ID to get ballot papers, Mr Sidaway said.
He said the obligation had been imposed through the government and was not the fault of staff supporting the process at polling stations.
"It's a legal requirement, they are carrying out their duties as required," he told BBC Radio Shropshire.
"So I ask you to be patient with that and they [staff] will try and help as best they can, but clearly the fundamental issue, it's a legal obligation to have a voter ID," he continued.
An estimated two million people may not have some form of accepted photo ID, with The Electoral Commission having previously suggested that younger people may be disproportionately affected. The government says the new rules will help prevent voter fraud.
Mr Sidaway said the authority had received a "small grant" from the government to fund the extra resources, but additional funding had been used from existing council budgets.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk