Ex-Bishop's Castle care home staff make claim for 'unpaid' wages
Published
Staff who lost their jobs when a care home firm went into liquidation are making a claim for unpaid wages.
Kenneth Andal, a former director of Keegan's Court Residential Care Home in Bishop's Castle, blamed issues with a transfer of funds from the wound-up business.
The staff making the claim said some of the wages dated back to October 2022.
Keegan's Court was rated inadequate following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in February.
Mr Andal, whose wife Norriz Andal was the sole director and shareholder of Keegan's Court Care Services at the time it went into voluntary liquidation in February, said the reason for the move was "confidential".
But he said it had faced financial issues caused by the Covid pandemic.
He said the decision to wind the firm up was not connected to the CQC inspection, which was carried out two days before the liquidation paperwork was filed.
Following the subsequent CQC report, which was published in March, the watchdog said it would pursue enforcement action against the company registered as being responsible for Keegan's Court - Kevindale Care Services Ltd.
But Kevindale went into liquidation in June 2022 and the CQC said it would not pursue action against the subsequent provider Keegan's Court Care Services, or Mrs Andal herself.
'Just left hanging'
There are 14 ex-staff members claiming they are still waiting for wages they believe is due to them.
One of them said: "I am lost for words because I never thought that they would do this to me."
The former employee, who wished to remain anonymous, also said they had "just been left hanging" when Keegan's Court Care Services was liquidated.
They said they had approached arbitration service Acas in an attempt to get the money paid.
Mr Andal said some of the staff who lost their jobs in the liquidation had returned to work for a new company, Bishop's Castle Care Services, which also lists Mrs Andal as its sole shareholder and director.
Their wages had been "realigned" with the new structure, he said, while others had chosen not to join the new company.
Liquidators confirmed Bishop's Castle Care Services bought the assets of the previous firm Keegans Court Care.
Another care home which listed Mrs Andal as its director, Caradoc House in Church Stretton, was rated inadequate by the CQC in September 2022.
It appointed a liquidator in January, but Mr Andal said that liquidation also had nothing to do with being rated inadequate.
