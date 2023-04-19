Woman, 72, rescued from hillside after fall

Firefighters climbing a hill with a patientShropshire Fire and Rescue Service
A team of firefighters had to carry the woman up a steep hill to get her to safety

Firefighters have rescued a 72-year-old woman after she fell on hills in Shropshire.

A team from Church Stretton was sent to Townsbrook Hollow on the Long Mynd on Tuesday following reports she had left a path at the beauty spot.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said she was found stranded with head injuries.

It said its firefighters had to climb a steep hillside, carrying the woman, to get her to an ambulance.

