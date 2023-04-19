Council collects 17 tonnes of litter in Telford clean-up
- Published
Seventeen tonnes of litter has been collected and disposed of in an annual clean-up in Shropshire.
Telford and Wrekin Council workers collected a large roll of rubber matting, a bumper and general litter from the A442 over two weeks.
The local authority said the route was the main highway through Telford and "we want to ensure visitors get a good first impression".
It added that keeping the area clean was important for "community pride".
A spokesperson reminded residents that littering was a criminal offence which can result in a fine of up to £150.
The council urged anyone who witnessed litter being discarded from a vehicle to report it.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk