Council collects 17 tonnes of litter in Telford clean-up

Workers removing litterTelford and Wrekin Borough Council
The council said 17.2 tonnes of litter was collected from the route over two weeks

Seventeen tonnes of litter has been collected and disposed of in an annual clean-up in Shropshire.

Telford and Wrekin Council workers collected a large roll of rubber matting, a bumper and general litter from the A442 over two weeks.

The local authority said the route was the main highway through Telford and "we want to ensure visitors get a good first impression".

It added that keeping the area clean was important for "community pride".

A spokesperson reminded residents that littering was a criminal offence which can result in a fine of up to £150.

The council urged anyone who witnessed litter being discarded from a vehicle to report it.

