Bridgnorth bakery blames gas works for plunge in takings
- Published
A bakery has seen its takings fall by more than 80% since emergency gas works began along its road, the owner said.
Jess Bayley runs Bridgnorth Bakes in Shropshire, and says her weekly income dropped from £1,500 to £200 after work started on Bridge Street.
It was affecting her business "horrifically"as people assumed the shop was shut, she added.
Businesses were being told how to apply for compensation for lost revenue, a spokesperson for gas firm Cadent said.
A gas leak forced the closure of nearby St John's Street on 3 April and Bridge Street was shut from 11 April for wider repairs to be carried out.
Ms Bayley said overall it was the third time since February works had been carried out near her business.
"[The noise] literally vibrates the shop and that's just the generator. My windows are literally filthy [from the dust]," she said.
"It's a scary time anyway for a lot of businesses and to have this happen is...I don't know what we're going to do."
The works involve pushing a new pipe over the town's historic bridge in three phases and were complex and challenging, Cadent's spokesperson added.
"We appreciate everyone's patience and promise to keep talking to local traders as we progress through the project," they said.
Ms Bayley said she has given Cadent proof of her losses but was waiting to hear more from them.
"Even if we do get a loss of earnings, that's not going to be for two or three months, that doesn't help me pay my rent this month. It's not great," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk