Bishop's Castle runner to take on 1,047-mile challenge for charity
- Published
A man is planning to run more than 1,000 miles in 22 days to raise funds for two charities which support victims of abuse.
Alan Bateson, 44, will tackle the 870-mile Welsh Coastal Path and 177-mile Offa's Dyke path for The Children's Society and Axis Counselling.
As a victim of child sexual abuse himself, he said both charities "mean a lot to me personally".
He is due to start his challenge on 26 June.
Mr Bateson, from Bishop's Castle, said: "[I was] on meds on and off from age 17-30, and having problems with both alcohol and drug addiction.
"I've also spent time in a young offenders institution, been arrested multiple times and had community service orders and fines.
"All of this made me feel I was of no use to society, a let-down to my family and filled me with self-loathing."
Aged 38, Mr Bateson said he gave up alcohol and took up running and, in 2021, ran the length of Offa's Dyke on the England-Wales border.
Now working as a hairdresser and running coach he hopes to raise £5,000.
"I have been in situations that have taken me lower and to darker places than this challenge ever will. If I can overcome them, then I can definitely do this," he said.
"Running is the tool I use to stay on the right track."
