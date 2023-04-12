Tributes to 'much adored' man killed in Nantwich crash
Tributes have been paid to a "much adored" 19-year-old who died in a crash in Nantwich on Easter Sunday.
Felix John Davies, from Whitchurch, in Shropshire, was a passenger in a grey Ford Fiesta which had come off the road and hit a tree, police said.
Cheshire Police had been called to reports of a collision on the A530 at about 18:30 BST on Sunday 9 April.
A 20-year-old man from Whitchurch was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.
Three other passengers in the car were also been taken to hospital for injuries not thought to be life threatening, police said.
'Idolised big brother'
In a tribute, Mr Davies's family said he would be "desperately missed" by his parents, siblings and extended family.
"Our darling Felix was tragically taken on 9 April 2023," the statement said.
"He was a much adored first child of Chris and Liane and an idolised big brother to Summer and Jenson."
The statement described how the "fun-loving" son and brother had loved acting, cookery and gaming, and had a "very promising career" in hospitality, adding that he had been a "firm favourite" with his customers.
His family added that the "kind and caring" 19-year-old was a "born entertainer" who had "truly loved life".
"He truly made his family very proud, and we loved him deeply," they added.
Officers have appealed for anyone with further information or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to come forward.
