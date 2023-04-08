Moon exhibition a success, Shrewsbury museum manager says
A Moon enthusiast's exhibition of all things lunar-related has drawn thousands to a town's museum.
The Moon Exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has welcomed about 15,000 visitors to view a wide variety of items since it opened in February.
Museum manager Fay Bailey said its success was down to it being a "really interesting exhibition".
She added that people take the Moon for granted, but it was "kind of really fascinating" when truly considered.
The exhibition, which opened on 18 February, has been billed as a chance to "discover 5,000 years of humankind's fascination with our celestial neighbour".
Exhibits have included pieces of Moon rock and a film from US space agency Nasa's control room alongside more creative lunar-connected items, such as works by singer David Bowie and a huge model of the satellite.
Ms Bailey said a Moon enthusiast assembled a "really interesting exhibition".
"I think we tend to not be very connected to nature in our modern lives," she said.
"The Moon and the way it affects everything, the planet, our moods, it's kind of really fascinating actually.
"It really freaks you out when you start really thinking about it."
She said much of the exhibition had focused on the race to the Moon in the mid-20th Century, something which had become more relevant in recent days, following the announcement of the four astronauts who will return to the satellite in 2024 or 2025.
The exhibition has one week left to run and will close on 16 April.
