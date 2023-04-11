Traffic warning in Bridgnorth as gas pipes repaired
Drivers are being warned to expect disruption as repair works to gas pipes begin.
Shropshire Council said contractors would be carrying out works in Bridgnorth for about three weeks.
Bridge Street between the junctions of St John's Street and Mill Street to the junction of Cartway will be affected.
The council said delays were "likely" in the town however traffic management measures including lights would be put in place.
Resurfacing works along the roads which had been planned has been postponed as a result of the gas pipe repairs, it added.
