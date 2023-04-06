New 'self-triage' website for Shropshire parents and children
A new self-triage website aimed at helping parents to keep their children safe and well has launched.
The NHS Shropshire website offers information about minor conditions, discusses when a child should be kept away from school and also gives advice about mental health issues.
The aim is to provide an alternative way of seeking advice when health services are stretched.
Dr Priya George said it easily gives parents the information needed.
"With typical waiting times for health services currently higher than we would like, we hope this new website will provide parents with an alternative way of helping to identify the support they need in a quick and easy way," Dr George said.
In December 2022, there were more than seven million people on a hospital waiting list in England - one in eight of the population.
"The simple traffic light system helps guide parents to the right care at the right time and place for the symptoms their child is experiencing," Dr George from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group said.
The Healthier Together programme first originated in Wessex and also sends texts to the patient, parent or carers.
