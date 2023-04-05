Cable theft leads to disruption between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton
A warning over disruption has been issued to passengers, after the theft of signalling cables.
Services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton could be cancelled, delayed or revised until 12:00 BST.
Rail replacement buses would run between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, National Rail Enquiries said.
Avanti West Coast, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway Services are affected.
The route has faced previous disruption with staff illness leading to services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International being cancelled on Monday.
