Trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham cancelled
- Published
Rail services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International are set to be cancelled or revised for most of Monday, National Rail says.
Signalling staff shortages due to illness have been blamed, with passengers warned to expect disruption until 18:30 BST.
Transport for Wales will not be operating between the stations.
West Midlands Railway has a reduced Birmingham New Street service starting and ending at Wellington.
National Rail said mutual ticket acceptance was in place with the operators, allowing passengers to use services between Wellington and Birmingham New Street.
Rail replacement buses are running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.
Avanti West Coast services between Shrewsbury and London Euston are also affected.
