New walking and cycle proposals for Shropshire
New walking and cycling routes are being proposed for seven towns in Shropshire.
Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch are expected to get new cycle lanes, footpaths, crossings and bridges.
Shropshire Council is launching a six-week consultation on the 17 April and is urging all ages to take part.
The authority added that plans were funding dependant.
Some of the proposals for each town in the planning draft include:
- Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge to be made more accessible as it has width constraints
- Bridgnorth to get a bridge over the railway station
- Church Stretton to gain more shorter cycle routes to connect residential areas to the town centre and train station
- Ludlow getting longer cycle routes from the town centre
- Market Drayton's Maer Lane to get a route connecting the centre to a key employment area
- Oswestry to have routes to link the town centre with the Orthopaedic Hospital and Gobowen station, as well as the industrial estate
- Whitchurch to get routes to link the train station and the community hospital.
The consultation will include an online survey, a school-focused online survey, Q&As, three online public presentations and information sessions for teachers and pupils at four local schools.
The seven market towns chosen are due to them being the largest in the county and the authority said they "offered the greatest opportunity to increase levels of cycling and walking".
