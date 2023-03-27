Body found in search for missing mother from Telford
Police searching for a missing mother-of-five from Shropshire say they have found a body.
Sebrena Clough, from Telford, was last seen at about 11:45 GMT on 17 March in the Woodside area, West Mercia Police said.
Officers had been asking residents for any CCTV or doorbell camera footage as part of their search.
But on Monday, detectives confirmed a body had been found although formal identification had yet to take place.
The circumstances are not being treated as suspicious, police said.
