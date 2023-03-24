Northern Lights display dazzles West Midlands sky watchers
Sky watchers in the West Midlands were treated to a dazzling display of colours from the spectacular Northern Lights.
Hues including red, purple and yellow were spotted throughout Thursday night into Friday morning.
The display was visible across large parts of the UK, from Wales to Yorkshire and as far south as Cornwall.
The display was down to a geomagnetic storm on the surface of the sun, according to BBC Weather.
BBC Weather's Simon King said the aurora could be particularly strong around the equinox which happened earlier in the week.
He explained the colours were created when charged particles entered our atmosphere and interacted with oxygen and nitrogen.
Photographer Louise Ward said she was "shocked and amazed by [the display]".
Mr King said: "Another reason why the display may have been so good is that around the time of an equinox, more charged particles are able to enter our atmosphere.
"With the tilt of the Earth in relation to the sun positioned at right angles during the equinox, the magnetic field is stronger, resulting in a more vibrant aurora."
