Northern Lights display dazzles West Midlands sky watchers

Between Kidderminster and StourbridgeLouise Ward Photography
The Northern Lights were seen by Louise Ward between Kidderminster and Stourbridge on Thursday night
By Allen Cook
BBC News, West Midlands

Sky watchers in the West Midlands were treated to a dazzling display of colours from the spectacular Northern Lights.

Hues including red, purple and yellow were spotted throughout Thursday night into Friday morning.

The display was visible across large parts of the UK, from Wales to Yorkshire and as far south as Cornwall.

The display was down to a geomagnetic storm on the surface of the sun, according to BBC Weather.

BBC Weather's Simon King said the aurora could be particularly strong around the equinox which happened earlier in the week.

He explained the colours were created when charged particles entered our atmosphere and interacted with oxygen and nitrogen.

Photographer Louise Ward said she was "shocked and amazed by [the display]".

Stephen Ashley
The purple lights shone over Ellesmere, Shropshire

Mr King said: "Another reason why the display may have been so good is that around the time of an equinox, more charged particles are able to enter our atmosphere.

"With the tilt of the Earth in relation to the sun positioned at right angles during the equinox, the magnetic field is stronger, resulting in a more vibrant aurora."

BBC Weather Watcher Jack March
People in Hartshill, Warwickshire, also saw the display
Clare Booth
Northern Lights as seen from a location near Newport, Shropshire
BBC Weather Watcher AndyP
The charged particles lighting up the atmosphere were seen in Telford, Shropshire
BBC Weather Watcher MuddyMama
The night sky was illuminated over Hallow, Worcestershire

