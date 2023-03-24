Legal challenge to care plan considered by Shrewsbury Town Council
- Published
A legal challenge could be launched by a council against a controversial plan for a care village.
Shrewsbury Town councillors meet next week to consider a proposal to begin judicial review proceedings against the Planning Inspectorate and Shropshire Council.
The plan for 182 care units and a 75-bed care home off Ellesmere Road, in Hencote, was initially rejected.
But that decision was overturned following an inquiry.
Shropshire Council's northern planning committee rejected the scheme last April on the grounds the site was outside the town's development boundary in open countryside.
But the authority later stood down the defence of the refusal and did not present evidence to a subsequent inquiry, with an inspector overturning the original rejection in January.
Now at a meeting on Monday, a motion is to be put before councillors at neighbouring local authority Shrewsbury Town Council, calling on the council to seek legal advice on initiating a judicial review of the events.
A final decision on whether to proceed is set to be delegated to the finance and general purposes committee.
