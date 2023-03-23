Coventry pedestrian hit by car loved walking as a hobby
The family of a man killed when he was hit by a car have said he died while walking to keep fit - a hobby he loved.
John Thuo, 37, was hit by the vehicle in The Chesils, Coventry, at about 05:00 GMT on 4 March and confirmed dead at the scene, police said.
Police said the driver, a 19-year-old woman, was helping with their inquiries and urged witnesses to come forward.
Mr Thuo's family said he was a "much-loved son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend".
"He was full of life, lived for the moment, and like any other young man, had dreams of a family of his own," they said in a statement.
"He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends, always keeping in touch with them wherever they were all over the world."
Mr Thuo loved walking to keep fit and his family said "it is unfortunate that he tragically lost his life enjoying this very hobby".
"We will forever cherish his memory".
