Public urged to check sheds for missing Shropshire woman
Police have urged people to check outbuildings and sheds for a missing woman.
Marie Kettlewell 29, was last seen in the early hours of Monday at her home in Rodington Heath, near Shrewsbury.
It is believed she left Shop Lane between 04:15 and 07:15 GMT.
West Mercia Police thanked the public for their help, but said it had specialist search-trained officers and search-and-rescue volunteers carrying out co-ordinated checks of the area.
"At the moment we are not requesting any further help from the public in our search," the force said.
"What I would like to request is that if anyone whilst out walking in the area sees anything at all out of the ordinary to please get in touch with us," Det Sgt Scott Marshall-Bowater said.
Det Sgt Marshall-Bowater urged "anyone living locally to check their outbuildings and sheds".
Ms Kettlewell is 5ft 8in (1.7m) tall and of slim build. She has a shaved head with short dark hair coming through.
She was last seen wearing a black woolly cap, navy blue fleece, a navy blue anorak, grey leggings and red shoes, police said.
