New provider found for Highley's medical practice
- Published
A new provider has been found to run a village's medical practice.
The parties currently running the GP surgery in Highley, Shropshire, announced in November they did not wish to continue.
NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said that after a search, Bridgnorth Medical Practice had been chosen to run the service from 1 July.
It promised all current GP services would remain in the village after the takeover.
The NHS commissioning group said people in Highley would also be able to access services in Bridgnorth from 1 July.
It has not yet been decided where in Highley the new surgery will be based, but the NHS says negotiations are "currently under way".
The existing service provider has agreed to continue running the surgery until the takeover is complete.
Dr Michael Magill, senior partner at Bridgnorth Medical Practice, said there would continue to be "familiar faces" within the new team at Highley.
