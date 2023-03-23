Man's body recovered from River Severn in Shrewsbury
A man's body has been found in the River Severn in Shrewsbury.
Emergency crews were sent to a stretch of water underneath the town's railway bridge, next to the bottom of the Dana Steps, near Castlefields, at about 10:30 GMT.
There had been reports of a body being seen in the water.
West Mercia Police confirmed that was the case and said a man's body had since been recovered. No more details have yet been released.
