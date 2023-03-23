Casey report: West Mercia Police chief condemns 'appalling' Met review
A police chief has described a damning report of the Metropolitan Police as "appalling" and has maintained action has been taken in her force.
The Met Police was found to have failed women and children with racism, misogyny, and homophobia rife in a review published on Tuesday.
In an open letter, West Mercia Police chief Pippa Mills said Baroness Casey's report had "become the catalyst for a drive for overall police reform".
She promised to "root out corruption".
In the review, Baroness Casey said a "boys' club" culture was rife and the force could be dismantled if it does not improve.
Her year-long review prompted a strong reaction, with the mother of murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence saying the force was "rotten to the core".
In an open letter to residents, Chief Constable Mills described the findings as "beyond unacceptable" and wanted to "reassure residents" that action was being taken.
Eight officers have been dismissed in the past 12 months for behaviour which fell below professional standards while the force's anti-corruption unit has been strengthened, she added.
"As confidence in these processes continues to grow you will see more people being dismissed - we will not be quiet when this happens," she said.
The force will focus on improving trust and confidence, especially among women and girls and will urge staff to call out offensive behaviour, her letter added.
Baroness Casey was appointed to review the Met's culture and standards after the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, in 2021.
The 363-page report condemns the force as institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic, referencing racist officers and staff, routine sexism, and "deep-seated" homophobia.
West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said he was not reassured the failings identified in the Met by Baroness Casey were not also happening in his force.
"I will therefore continue to play my part, by supporting and holding West Mercia Police's Chief Constable to account," he added.