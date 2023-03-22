Wrekin solar farm inquiry begins after initial rejection
Plans for a solar farm have been taken to a public inquiry after the scheme was initially rejected by the council.
Telford and Wrekin Council said the proposed 18-hectare (180,000sqm) site on land near Limekiln Lane in Wellington, Telford, was in an "unacceptable location" in April 2022.
Developers said the scheme will make a contribution to climate change targets.
An inspector will lead a three-day inquiry after the developer appealed against the council's decision.
Part of the site is in an area of outstanding natural beauty.
RE Projects Development Ltd and Steeraway Solar has maintained its scheme would "make a vital contribution to climate change targets" by powering about 11,000 homes a year.
However, the proposals were unanimously rejected by councillors last year, who described the farm as "being in an unacceptable location being against our local plan, adversely affecting an area of outstanding natural beauty and removing valuable agricultural land from use for many years to come".
Among those attending the inquiry are campaign group 'Stop Steeraway and New Works Industrial Solar 'Farms'' who have also said the farm would harm the environment and be inaccessible to locals.
