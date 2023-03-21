Man knocked unconscious in Shrewsbury for tobacco and cash
A man was knocked unconscious when he was robbed for tobacco and cash.
It happened near to the bus station in Raven Meadows, Shrewsbury, on 18 March at about 18:40 GMT.
The victim, in his 30s, was approached by three men whom West Mercia Police describe as white and in their 40s.
The force, which said the attack happened on the Smithfield Road side of the station, is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.
