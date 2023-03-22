Telford Council to spend £200,000 on street lights and CCTV
A council has announced plans to revamp its street lights and CCTV systems in a bid to boost safety.
About £200,000 will be spent by Telford and Wrekin Council to address residents' concerns.
An additional 15 new lights will be installed in Hinkshay Road on Dark Lane with eco-friendly upgrades planned for the existing 26 lanterns.
The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of spring.
CCTV cameras will also be set up as part of the council's proposals to tackle anti-social behaviour in the same area and will extend to the car park at the rugby club, town park and the Exotic Zoo.
Parts of Malinslee will also see new lights at a cost of around £100,000, the local authority added.
Council leader councillor Shaun Davis said: "We want everyone to feel safe and this lighting will make more areas accessible and show residents that we are on their side when it comes to listening to what they need and delivering those changes."
