Wellington awarded £10m to spend on market and cinema
Almost £10m has been awarded by the government to help regenerate Wellington town centre in Shropshire, with plans to develop the market and cinema.
A £9.8m bid for the town was confirmed in the Budget on Wednesday.
Telford and Wrekin Council said the money would be used to modernise Wellington Indoor Market.
The town's Orbit cinema will also be expanded to create a studio and exhibition space.
It follows a £20m award for Telford earlier in the year, taking the total investment in the borough to just under £30m.
Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said the additional cash was "fantastic news" for Wellington.
He said the money would support the Labour-run council's regeneration of the town centre.
The indoor market, which was established in 1244, is home to more than 50 shopping units and cafes, as well as a food court.
Mr Carter said the money would allow the local authority to build on plans to bring the market into council ownership and would help develop it into a "thriving" shopping and eating destination.
He said the additional funds would also help to create an "exciting" and "vibrant" new exhibition, performing arts studio and community events space at the orbit cinema.
He said a total of £350,000 had already been invested by the town and borough councils, including a loan of £212,500 by Wellington Town Council in December, which had enabled the independent cinema to fully purchase its premises and start on expansion plans.
"We've been given this money because we are determined to support the regeneration of our borough towns," Mr Carter added, suggesting the investment meant "exciting times" ahead for Wellington.
