Flood barriers put up in Shropshire and Worcestershire
Flood warnings are in place in some areas of Shropshire as river levels continue to rise following rain and snow.
Flood barriers have been put up in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, with some car parks in the town having to close.
The Environment Agency (EA) said defences had also been set up in Bewdley, Worcestershire.
A yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued for Thursday by the Met Office.
Shrewsbury Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks have both been shut, with no entry and exit from either.
Shropshire Council said St Julian's Friars car park, also in Shrewsbury, remained open and under review, but it recommended no overnight parking as river levels continue to rise.
Three flood warnings are currently in place for the River Severn in the town.
Nick Green, of the EA, told BBC Radio Shropshire snow in the county and Welsh mountains had thawed "very quickly", which had caused more water to flow downstream.
"We've got our defences up in Shrewsbury and if we need to, we can deploy them anywhere else downstream to protect the communities," he added.
