Free Shrewsbury health checks for farmers scheme extended
- Published
A scheme offering farmers free health checks at a Shropshire livestock auction is set to be extended.
The sessions at Halls Shrewsbury Livestock Auction Centre have been so beneficial they will also be offered at other markets, the council says.
Further services may be added to the scheme supported by charity Shropshire Rural Support.
Its chairman, a dairy farmer, described the project as a "roaring success".
From 21 March, however, rather than weekly sessions at Halls, the provision will be available bi-weekly instead, on the first and third Tuesday in the month.
People attending sessions at the site on Bowman Way, Battlefield, have the opportunity to be given general health and wellbeing advice.
Partners from the local diabetes team will also be attending some of the clinics.
The project additionally involves Shropshire Council and the National Farmers' Union.
The council is planning a similar service at other markets in the county including Ludlow on 24 March.
The council's cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, Cecilia Motley, said the response had been "extremely positive".
"Over the last month we have had 63 visits from farmers who have come for free blood pressure tests. It's also an opportunity to talk about anything they like, and this is just as important," she added.
