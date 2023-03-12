Shrewsbury: Man rescued from River Severn

English Bridge ShrewsburyGetty Images
The man was rescued from the River Severn at English Bridge in Shrewsbury

A man has been rescued from the River Severn in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at English Bridge, Shrewsbury, at around 03:13 GMT.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man was rescued by it's water rescue technicians.

The service said they then left the casualty at around 03:40 GMT in the care of the ambulance and police, who have both been contacted.

