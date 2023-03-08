Plans for changes to Shropshire home-to-school SEND transport schemes
Transport services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Shropshire could change under council plans.
The local authority is looking to cut spending on things like buses and taxis to help save thousands of pounds.
In all, it is attempting to find £51m savings across its different budgets as it faces huge financial pressures.
Shropshire Council said while it was looking at savings, it would not cut any statutory transport services.
Currently local authorities across the country are required to provide transport for SEND pupils of compulsory school age.
Although not required to do so, in Shropshire the council also supports those aged 16-19 to access college or training, with most parents also required to make a contribution.
Up to 650 SEND pupils aged 5-16 in the county currently rely on buses, taxis or mini-buses to get to school, alongside 108 aged 16-19.
Zara Bowden from the Shropshire Parent and Carer Council, said her 14-year-old daughter who has cerebral palsy, often relied on SEND transport services to enable her wheelchair to be taken into school.
'Really challenging'
"At the moment the statements suggest that they will remain as a person-centred approach which is great, because it means they will look at everyone's individual circumstances," she told BBC Radio Shropshire.
"Having the flexibility of the offer at the moment, that's really helpful.
"If the offer changes and we don't have that flexibility built into it, that's really challenging for us."
She said any reduction in the service could affect her daughter's education and ability to be with her friends.
"If she chooses to go a sixth-form college, currently there is an expectation that families will have to make financial contributions, but depending on the outcome of the review, that could increase," she added.
It is not yet clear how Shropshire Council plans to revise its statutory and non-statutory transport services, but taken together it hopes changes will save at least £200,000 a year.
For those aged up to 16 its medium term financial strategy outlines plans to "ensure efficient use of resources whilst providing appropriate support" to meet its statutory duties.
A public consultation on plans to revise the over-16 contribution scheme is expected to take place later this year.
Analysis by Rob Trigg, Political Reporter at BBC Radio Shropshire
The next financial year is going to be extremely tough for Shropshire Council.
It needs to find £51m worth of savings - the biggest financial strain in the council's history.
The money the council has to spend has reduced in recent years, yet demand for services has grown, largely because of its above-average elderly population, rurality and the consequences of Covid.
The war in Ukraine and a sudden rise in inflation has contributed to a perfect storm.
